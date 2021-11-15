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Lying Signs and Wonders WIll Fool YOU!
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30 views • November 15, 2021
Don't be deceived by the lying signs and wonders by the false Christs and false prophets. Jesus warned us about this for a reason! Study and practice the teachings of Jesus before it's too late and the Antichrist fools you! Here on this channel we're trying to train people to be REAL disciples of Christ not just fans...
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