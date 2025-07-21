Heliosorcery (2022) | Exposing the Occult Origins of Heliocentrism | Full Documentary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
::::The purpose of this documentary is not to provide scientific, practical, or Biblical evidence against heliocentric doctrine. But rather, to trace the presently raging cosmology dispute back to its ancient heritage. Join Chris Sparks as he reviews the hot political and religious climate in which heliocentrism was reborn. Discover whether it was more than love for science that motivated the medieval hierarchy to push Copernicus’ new theory. Investigate the lesser known facts about the celebrated champions of sun-centred cosmology, their powerful associations, and their hidden obsessions. Gathering the threads that tie the key players together, Heliosorcery follows the development of the evolution paradigm, marking the dramatic effects it has had on the worldview and character of our culture, and raising the question: Who benefits?