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WHO admits to NO EVIDENCE vaccines prevent Macarenavirus transmission
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56 views • December 29, 2020
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Sky News: "The WHO has warned it does not have evidence COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from passing the virus on to other people and require the same precautions as people without the jab – such as quarantine.
WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan made the remarks after the media questioned whether people who get vaccinated would still need to quarantine when visiting countries with low transmission rates.
“I don't believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it's going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on,” Dr Swaminathan said in a media conference.
“Until we know more, we need to assume that people who have been vaccinated also need to take the same precautions until there is a certain level of herd immunity.
“What we’re learning now, and we continue to wait for more results from the vaccine trails, is to really understand if these vaccines, apart from preventing symptomatic disease and severe disease and deaths, whether they’re also going to reduce infections or prevent people from getting infected with the virus, prevent them from passing it on, or transmitting it to other people.
“This is a dynamic and evolving field, and I think our understanding and our recommendations will change as we get more follow-up data from these trials.”
Sky News: "The WHO has warned it does not have evidence COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from passing the virus on to other people and require the same precautions as people without the jab – such as quarantine.
WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan made the remarks after the media questioned whether people who get vaccinated would still need to quarantine when visiting countries with low transmission rates.
“I don't believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it's going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on,” Dr Swaminathan said in a media conference.
“Until we know more, we need to assume that people who have been vaccinated also need to take the same precautions until there is a certain level of herd immunity.
“What we’re learning now, and we continue to wait for more results from the vaccine trails, is to really understand if these vaccines, apart from preventing symptomatic disease and severe disease and deaths, whether they’re also going to reduce infections or prevent people from getting infected with the virus, prevent them from passing it on, or transmitting it to other people.
“This is a dynamic and evolving field, and I think our understanding and our recommendations will change as we get more follow-up data from these trials.”
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