BrightLearn - The Devil’s Chessboard: Allen Dulles, The CIA, and the Rise of America’s Secret Government by David Talbot

In this podcast, David Talbot’s "The Devil’s Chessboard" is explored, delving into the life of Allen Dulles, the CIA’s first director, and his profound impact on American history, including his potential involvement in the Kennedy assassination, his clandestine operations, and his complex relationships with figures like Ruth Paine and the Nazi elite, all of which challenge conventional narratives and highlight the dangers of unchecked power.





