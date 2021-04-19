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"Narrative of A. Gordon Pym of Nantucket", chapter 19, by Edgar Allan Poe
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1 view • April 19, 2021
The picture used is "Tsalal" by bensen-daniel, licensed for reuse under the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/)
Unfortunately the picture was one critical error: the natives of Tsalal wore black animal skins, not white. Oh well, this was literally the only picture I could find that was even remotely on topic, so we'll just have to live with it.
http://www.gutenberg.org/files/51060/51060-h/51060-h.htm#chap19
Unfortunately the picture was one critical error: the natives of Tsalal wore black animal skins, not white. Oh well, this was literally the only picture I could find that was even remotely on topic, so we'll just have to live with it.
http://www.gutenberg.org/files/51060/51060-h/51060-h.htm#chap19
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