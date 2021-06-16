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Esoteric Secrets of Gnostic Baptism - ROBERT SEPEHR
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18 views • June 16, 2021
Robert Sepehr ... John the Baptist is a Biblical figure that is highly revered in certain religious sects. While he is considered a prophet in Christianity, Islam, the Baha'i Faith, and Mandaeism, he holds special significance in esoteric gnostic organizations. The Kabbalah is the ancient tradition of mystical interpretation of the Bible, first transmitted orally.
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