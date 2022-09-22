Create New Account
REVOLUTION IN IRAN?
For the 7th consecutive night since Iran's "morality police" murdered 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for "not following hijab rules", the people are out in force in what can only be called a revolution!   Even with the government induced internet blackout video reports of brave citizen journalists are making it's way to the west

