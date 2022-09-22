REVOLUTION IN IRAN?

For the 7th consecutive night since Iran's "morality police" murdered 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for "not following hijab rules", the people are out in force in what can only be called a revolution! Even with the government induced internet blackout video reports of brave citizen journalists are making it's way to the west
Support Indie Media BUY US A COFFEE https://www.buymeacoffee.com/frognewsworld
FIVE BUCKS OFF our all ready LOW Priced High Quality Swag
Ghost Logo Merch = https://www.teechip.com/stores/frognewsworld?coupon=FROG5
HUMANITY + UNITY = VICTORY Tee = https://teechip.com/victoryforhumanity?coupon=FROG5
all proceeds go to video production costs
_______________________________________________________
WATCH + FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/seventeenbrigade
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-1785117
GAB SOCIAL: https://gab.com/FrogNewsWorld
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.