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The story of Russia and Ukraine and the cause of the military operation
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14910 views • March 02, 2022
Big techs have banned media channels of Russia so they can't share the truth to the lot's of people around the world and they will soon ban or take down my channel for posting the truth but they can't take down channels of everyone. So share this video as much as possible to your friends and families and colleagues so that everyone can know both sides of the story and decide for themselves. Thank you.
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