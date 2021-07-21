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Caught Red-Handed: See Video Proof of Fauci Endorsing Gain of Function Research
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221 views • July 21, 2021
See the video proof of Fauci endorsing gain-of-function research after denying it in his exchange with Sen. Rand Paul during the recent hearings on Covid.
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