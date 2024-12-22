💡 Relationships: Build Each Other Up or Move On





I’ve learned the hard way—relationships can make or break you. The key? Women, you have the power to build your man up or tear him down. Encourage him, be his safe haven, and fill him up with support. But if you’re doing your part and he’s not reciprocating, it’s time to reevaluate. Staying in a toxic or loveless relationship only holds you both back.





Focus on being the best version of yourself, create space for the right person to show up, and never settle for less than a partnership that uplifts you both.





For more insights on relationships, personal growth, and protecting your future, visit www.michaelsgibson.com.





