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How The World Ends - September 19 2021
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171 views • September 19, 2021
How the World Ends! – September 19, 2021
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
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2 Peter 3:10 is how it ends after much happening.
Since I don't want to be labeled Anti-Anything other than anti-satan, I will be refraining from giving much detail and links about world events. I am pro God and stand on His Word, against the evil powers of darkness. Amen. I was shown in a dream months ago that the communication would be taken from us. I want to do my part in remaining faithful to God and delivering these messages. God Bless You All.undefined
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video.
2 Peter 3:10 is how it ends after much happening.
Since I don't want to be labeled Anti-Anything other than anti-satan, I will be refraining from giving much detail and links about world events. I am pro God and stand on His Word, against the evil powers of darkness. Amen. I was shown in a dream months ago that the communication would be taken from us. I want to do my part in remaining faithful to God and delivering these messages. God Bless You All.undefined
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