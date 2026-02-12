Alan Dershowitz: "You're defaming me! You are now going to be sued!" - to Bassem Youssef, on Piers Morgan show, clip 2

"You're defaming me! You are now going to be sued!"

Adding: 🚨 Blacked-out emails upend Trump’s version that Epstein was kicked out of Mar-a-Lago

Something in the DOJ-released Epstein files doesn’t add up, says Rep. Suhas Subramanyan in an X post — and he’s pointing at the redactions.

👉 After reviewing the documents, the Congressman flagged an email that seems to clash with Trump’s long-standing claim that he booted Jeffrey Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club.

Rep. Jamie Raskin zeroed in on the same email earlier. According to Raskin, that 2009 email exchange between Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell recounts Epstein’s lawyers' account of a phone call with Trump,.

💬 "Trump is paraphrased and quoted as saying, 'No, Jeffrey Epstein was not a member of Mar-a-Lago, but he was a guest at Mar-a-Lago, and no, we never asked him to leave,'" Raskin said.

And that was redacted for some “indeterminate, inscrutable reason."