Trial Lawyer Explains How Good People Get Tricked Into Making Bad Choices - Wendy Patrick

“Satan is skilled at making worldly, immoral things look normal, making bad people look mainstream, making lust look like love, and making frenemies look like friends,” says Wendy Patrick. Wendy is an experienced trial lawyer and the author of a new book called Why Bad Looks Good: Biblical Wisdom to Make Smart Choices in Life, Love, and Friendship. Wendy discusses her experience examining victims of crimes and learning why people are allured by individuals or things that look good but are rotten to the core. She also offers practical advice on sharing the Gospel in an inoffensive and effective way. “A gentle answer turns away wrath,” she reminds us, quoting Proverbs 15:1.
TAKEAWAYS
We can share the love of Christ without being obnoxious or using an angry tone - being gentle and kind will go a lot further
Knowledge is power and people need to hear both sides of an argument - this is why censorship is so dangerous
The Bible is the best self-help book you could ever read and apply
One of the best ways to share the Gospel is by simply being a light on a hill and by letting your actions speak louder than words
