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11/29/2021 Thrive Time Show: Clay Clark Ft. General Flynn
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710 views • November 29, 2021
Why One World Government Is a Nefarious, Terrible Bad and Rotten Idea!!!
General Flynn joins Andrew Sorchini to break down “The Great Narrative,” “The Great Reset” and Klaus Schwab’s quest to destroy the dollar and the U.S. economic machine.
Visit https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/ & https://timetofreeamerica.com/
General Flynn joins Andrew Sorchini to break down “The Great Narrative,” “The Great Reset” and Klaus Schwab’s quest to destroy the dollar and the U.S. economic machine.
Visit https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/ & https://timetofreeamerica.com/
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