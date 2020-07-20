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2 vaccines for everyone when they are ready!!
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21 views • July 20, 2020
PLEASE help us and sign the petition below
Source article:
Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it's ready
https://www.cp24.com/news/feds-order-supplies-to-give-two-doses-of-covid-19-vaccine-when-it-s-ready-1.5029525
PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus
https://lifepetitions.com/petition/no-mandatory-vaccine-for-covid-19?fbclid=IwAR1rGzxqyu_7hrwLzoHh2sXE1xWs9nyQnSz1Iwu1T2nngswZk4pKXnWeSgs
Source article:
Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it's ready
https://www.cp24.com/news/feds-order-supplies-to-give-two-doses-of-covid-19-vaccine-when-it-s-ready-1.5029525
PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus
https://lifepetitions.com/petition/no-mandatory-vaccine-for-covid-19?fbclid=IwAR1rGzxqyu_7hrwLzoHh2sXE1xWs9nyQnSz1Iwu1T2nngswZk4pKXnWeSgs
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