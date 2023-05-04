Create New Account
Miles Guo told us how the CCP will creep into and control you. Basically, they use BGY.
Miles told us how the CCP will creep into and control you. Basically, they use BGY.

B stands for surveillance, tapping your data, social media manipulation, and control, okay?

G stands for money. So they prepare to feed you a steak. They give you something really sweet.

And then, on the other hand, they use sexual traps to track you. And then they're collecting dirt on you.

郭先生告诉我们中共如何慢慢侵入并控制你。基本上，他们使用BGY。 B代表监视，窃取你的数据，社交媒体操纵和控制。

而G代表金钱。所以他们准备给你喂牛排。他们会给你一些非常甜的东西。然后，另一方面，他们使用性陷阱来诱惑你。然后他们搜集你的黑材料。

