Miles Guo told us how the CCP will creep into and control you. Basically, they use BGY.

https://gettr.com/post/p2fzvdza5dc

Miles told us how the CCP will creep into and control you. Basically, they use BGY.

B stands for surveillance, tapping your data, social media manipulation, and control, okay?

G stands for money. So they prepare to feed you a steak. They give you something really sweet.

And then, on the other hand, they use sexual traps to track you. And then they're collecting dirt on you.

郭先生告诉我们中共如何慢慢侵入并控制你。基本上，他们使用BGY。 B代表监视，窃取你的数据，社交媒体操纵和控制。

而G代表金钱。所以他们准备给你喂牛排。他们会给你一些非常甜的东西。然后，另一方面，他们使用性陷阱来诱惑你。然后他们搜集你的黑材料。

@[email protected]

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JRobFromMN #WayneDupreeShow #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



