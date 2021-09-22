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Election Deception Part 1 - STING OPERATION - A Film by MrTruthBomb
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470 views • September 22, 2021
This film looks at the planned election fraud against President Trump in the 2020 election, how this entire Election was a huge sting operation by the Q team patriots and the white hats to expose the deep state cabal once again to the unawakened public.
(THIS FILM WAS ORIGINALLY AIRED NOVEMBER 7th 2020)
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Please feel free to download and share.
Please subscribe and support :
The Black Conservative Patriot - https://www.youtube.com/user/semajthethird
Project Veritas - https://www.projectveritas.com
X22Report - https://x22report.com
JSNIP4 - https://www.youtube.com/user/jsnip4
IPOT - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xe2ztraIRXRX/
Venus Looking Glass - https://venuslookingglass.bandcamp.com
Maestro Ziikos - https://www.youtube.com/channe....l/UCNfI8gP0OByAWRAG9
Steve Pieczenik - https://www.youtube.com/user/stevepieczenik
John Talks - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YN54rQ0rYm4
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.
The Mr TruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
(THIS FILM WAS ORIGINALLY AIRED NOVEMBER 7th 2020)
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
Please feel free to download and share.
Please subscribe and support :
The Black Conservative Patriot - https://www.youtube.com/user/semajthethird
Project Veritas - https://www.projectveritas.com
X22Report - https://x22report.com
JSNIP4 - https://www.youtube.com/user/jsnip4
IPOT - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xe2ztraIRXRX/
Venus Looking Glass - https://venuslookingglass.bandcamp.com
Maestro Ziikos - https://www.youtube.com/channe....l/UCNfI8gP0OByAWRAG9
Steve Pieczenik - https://www.youtube.com/user/stevepieczenik
John Talks - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YN54rQ0rYm4
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.
The Mr TruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
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