The Perfect Storm: Everything is Falling Apart 06/29/2022

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Dozens were arrested as Pro-Abortion mobs violently siege medical centers. Even police officers were assaulted. People will get much more violent in the days to come. America's fall starts with an internal revolution as people starts to fight against the government. Today Pastor Stan also shares a dream given to Pastor Dana Coverstone about the "Coming Persecution".
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