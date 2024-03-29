Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥Ukrainian rear positions in the Kharkov region - Concentrated Personnel & Equipment were Destroyed
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1014 Subscribers
154 views
Published 14 hours ago

💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian rear positions in the Kharkov region, where personnel and equipment were concentrated, were destroyed by precise strikes in the past few days.

In total, over three days of missile strikes, the Ukrainians suffered close to a thousand killed and wounded, with the number of killed not much less than the wounded.

In the video, one of those strikes.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket