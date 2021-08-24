The Science and History of Masks In Medicine

This video looks at a wide range of studies done by many different agencies and people in the U.S., Europe and China. It covers the time period from when surgical masks were first used to studies done in the last ten years.



Most of these studies looked at hospital operating room settings and compared infection rates where masks were used to infection rates where masks were not used. A large meta-study from Cochrane, considered the gold standard in evaluating large amounts of research, concluded there was no difference. Numerous other studies are covered in the video. The conclusions range from masks making no difference to masks actually being slightly worse than useless. And this is in professional settings with people who theoretically know what they are doing. Can we expect any better results with the general public?



These studies show that masks reduce air volume in and out of the lungs by 25%. Carbon dioxide levels go up, and brain function goes down. If you are having trouble understanding this, try taking off your mask. A Chinese study done in 2017 showed that wearing the popular N95 masks correlated to higher infection rates than in the control group.