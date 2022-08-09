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kimiversen Why Alex Jones Wont Pay A DIME And Why This Case Is SO IMPORTANT For Independent Media
Kim Iversenhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EsWsaqs99I
https://rumble.com/v1f9aee-kim-iversen-why-alex-jones-wont-pay-a-dime-and-why-this-case-is-so-importan.html
Kim Iversen: Why Alex Jones Won't Pay A DIME And Why This Case Is SO IMPORTANT For Independent Media