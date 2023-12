'IRELAND IS BURNING AND AMERICA IS NEXT! WAKEUP!.

SADLY, THE AVERAGE HUMAN BEING IS JUST WAKING UP TO THE FACT THAT GOVERNMENTS OF THE WORLD HAVE BETRAYED THEM. THIS IS WHY THE ENEMY HAS ALREADY INVADED THE COUNTRIES LIKE IRLAND, ENGLAND, GERMANY AND AMERICA. THE ONLT THING A CITIZEN CAN DO NOW IS HAVE PLENTY OF GUNS AND AMMO. YOU HAVE TO BUY THEM FROM A PRIVATE OWNER OR YOU'LL BE SWAT TEAMED AND DRAGGED OFF THEIR ONE OF THEIR FEMA CONCENTRATION CAMPS AND DISAPPEARED! HUMANITY IS SCREWED NOW! THE IRISH ARE FIGHTING BACK BUT THEIR TRAITOR POLITICIANS ARE PASSING MORE REPRESSIVE LANDS TO ENSURE THE HAMAS ENEMY SEIZES THEIR LAND. THE SAME IS HAPPING IN OTHER COUNTRIES. IT'S TIME HUMANS WAKEUP AND REALIZE THE GOVERNMENTS OF THE WORLD ARE THE ENEMY! MOST AMERICANS ARE SLATED TO BE MURDERED BY 2025! THE END OF REALTY HAS ARRIVED. YOU BETTER WAKEUP NOW OR YOU'RE MURDERED...