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Australian Madness, Biden Crashes and Supply Chains Crack
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320 views • August 21, 2021
Satanic rites where children are being sacrificed, Afghanistan retreat kicks off the end of US power projection in Asia and arrival of China and Russia, while China closes the largest port creating shortages worldwide but especially in the US.
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