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MEDIA MALFEASANCE FOR THE WEEK OF 9/6.
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230 views • September 13, 2021
Holding the bad actors in the media accountable... …bringing you what’s ignored, sensationalized, unbalanced, misleading or just plain FALSE. Find out who buried the lead, a major retraction ignored, the update we've all been waiting for -delivered delayed and deceptive and more. HERE’S YOUR MEDIA MALFEASANCE FOR THE WEEK OF 9/6.
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