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THIS FRENCH CANADIAN HERO IS FIGHTING FOR KIDS
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50 views • October 27, 2021
AMALEGA FRANCOIS AS ARRIVED IN CANADA 8 YEARS AGO HE AS NO KID OF HIS OWN STILL HE PUT HIMSELF IN ARMS WAY MORE THAN MANY PARENTS DO, HE AS GOT 60 HUGE FINE SO FAR WENT TO JAIL AND GOT HARRASSED IN HIS OWN HOUSE TRULY AMALEGA IS A HERO FOR ME IN QUEBEC
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