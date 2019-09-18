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Industrial Wasteland to Place of Beauty: Butchart Gardens
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7 views • September 18, 2019
North of the city of Victoria, on Vancouver Island, a famous landmark holds a story which shows that even in this troubled world, mankind is capable of amazing and beautiful things. What can we learn from this stunning reclamation project?
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Tomorrow’s World Magazine—Jennie's Garden: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/magazines/2014/july-august/jennies-garden
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Tomorrow’s World Magazine—Jennie's Garden: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/magazines/2014/july-august/jennies-garden
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