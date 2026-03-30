THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE: Don't Look Back!-MARCH 29 2026

Stop Longing For What Once Enslaved You And Start Rejoicing In Where God Is Taking You, Don't Look Back! The Bible is a Book that moves forward, not backwards. It was first written in Aramaic, then Hebrew, then in Greek and put into Old Syriac, Old Latin, Old German and finally in Old English. God pulls us forward into the light, Satan lurks in the shadows behind us, looking back puts us in the ring with the Devil. Staying there too long and we become bruised and bloodied in the battle. Today my message is Don’t Look Back, and it is a call to putting our eyes on Jesus Christ as He moves us forward here in these last days. “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 3:13-14 (KJB)



