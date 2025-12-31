Is 2026 The Year Many Prophecies Fulfill? 12/31/2025

Today Pastor Stan takes segments of the news and see how it correlates to Bible Prophecy. His topics include Finances, the West, Radical Groups, War and much more.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/





To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions