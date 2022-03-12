© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of Eric Coomer After Getting Beat Up By Former Employees In Colorado! Credit Goes To Joey Camp! (Explicit)
Follow
0
Share
Report
104 views • March 12, 2022
Police body cam Footage of Eric Coomer After Getting Beat Up By Former Employees in Salida Colorado! This happened in 2021. Coomer has tried to vanish from the public eye after his involvement with stealing the 2020 election. He is a manipulative psychopath, do not be deceived by his seemingly innocent demeanor.
He crashed his truck into a building last year as well: https://www.brighteon.com/beb3c849-ce3e-43f9-b8b4-64c5a21af626
As of 2021, we now have clues to his activities. Video credit goes to Joey Camp: https://gab.com/JoeyCamp2020
He crashed his truck into a building last year as well: https://www.brighteon.com/beb3c849-ce3e-43f9-b8b4-64c5a21af626
As of 2021, we now have clues to his activities. Video credit goes to Joey Camp: https://gab.com/JoeyCamp2020
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.