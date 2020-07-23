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20200723 - Es necesario prohibir los tests de PCR
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22 views • August 25, 2020
23 de julio de 2020
Es necesario prohibir los tests de PCR porque son una chapuza que sólo sirve para dar miedo y atrapar víctimas
Lluís Botinas, investigador independiente, presidente de Plural-21 e impulsor de LA GOTA CATALANA. En particular sobre salud, autor de libro publicado https://plural-21.org/desmontar-el-sida/desmontar-el-sida-libro-cauac y del no-publicado https://plural-21.org/desmontar -el-sida / el-vih-sida-se-una-ficción
Es necesario prohibir los tests de PCR porque son una chapuza que sólo sirve para dar miedo y atrapar víctimas
Lluís Botinas, investigador independiente, presidente de Plural-21 e impulsor de LA GOTA CATALANA. En particular sobre salud, autor de libro publicado https://plural-21.org/desmontar-el-sida/desmontar-el-sida-libro-cauac y del no-publicado https://plural-21.org/desmontar -el-sida / el-vih-sida-se-una-ficción
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