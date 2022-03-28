THIS IS GENOCIDE: The Military Data Base Reveals 1100% INCREASE in Mortality Rates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
in 10 months the increase was 1100% in 2020 between 18-40 yrs old.
Should be in the neighborhood of 5000% this year.
This is GENOCIDE.
They admit the added an HIV protein to disable the individuals immune defense system.
This is in all the scientific papers. This is VACCINE AIDS. Intentional homocide. Genocide. We filled a criminal complaint in Mach 2021.
This is a grand conspiracy.