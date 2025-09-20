Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet launched AIM-9 Sidewinder ($600K), to shoot down a Russian Geran-2 ($80K) drone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet launched AIM-9 Sidewinder to shoot down a Russian Geran-2 drone
Let's break down the cost, shall we:
AIM-9 Sidewinder: Up to $600K
Geran-2 drone: Up to $80k
Looks like Russia's cheap drones force Ukraine to burn costly resources
Footage from Sputnik citing Military Channels (from Sept 19th)