PRAY CALIFORNIA Annual Conference 2022 - Part 4 A
PRAY CALIFORNIA
Published 25 days ago
Elmer Jackson & Shofar Team, Maryal Boumann welcomes, PIHOP Worship (Pasadena International House of Prayer), Communion with Pastor Gilbert Zaragoza and Michael Phillips, Allan Parker (Supreme Court Attorney) with background information about the legal battle regarding LIFE and the reversal of Roe v. Wade, Maryal Boumann, Pr-Life Liaison in California and Theresa Brennan, Director of Right to Life League, the first Pro-Life Organization in America speak about Proposition 1 and what it could do to women and how it will impact Californians, Prayer Leaders pray.

prayerworshipconcertintercession2022pray californiamaryal boumannallan parkerla puentepray california conferenceright to life leaguetheresa brennanthe justice foundationproposition 1

