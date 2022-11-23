Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GLOBAL LEADERS PUSH FOR DIGITAL VAX CERTIFICATES | Del Bigtree
104 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 6 days ago |
Shop now

The Highwire with Del Bigtree  |  GLOBAL LEADERS PUSH FOR DIGITAL VAX CERTIFICATES @ G20 Summitt 2022At the recent G20 Summit in Indonesia, world leaders convened to address issues relating to global finance, health, relations, and a declaration which could threaten freedom and liberty in nations around the world.

#Thales #DigitalPassports #G20Summit #GobalDigitalHealthPassport

POSTED: November 18, 2022

Keywords
globalistsg20 summitdel bigtreehighwiredigital passports

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket