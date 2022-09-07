Prepping, Skills & CORE Concepts For Freedom - Useful Interview With Nicholas Urgero & Cory Endrulat

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Thank you Nicholas Peter Urgero for this professionally edited interview, it looks very nice; thank you for taking the time to provide images alongside the talks! Please check out his channels: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZltMW_HZftOTjBMbVtBVFg https://linktr.ee/nicholaspeterurgero - All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth BE A WRITER (CONTRIBUTOR, I Will Make Videos For You And Promote You; Free Independent Education Newspaper): https://nita.one/newspaper BE A SPEAKER ON FREEDOM (SUMMIT): https://youtu.be/8nYh4tPy9aw & https://nita.one/summitguidelines Learn The Nature Of Slavery Step-By-Step: https://nita.one/series LEARN + ACT & Change The World (MOVEMENT): https://www.nita.one MY FIRST BOOK (To Teach, Learn & Share): https://www.nita.one/truth MY SECOND BOOK (To Reflect): https://www.nita.one/wisdom NEW CHAT SERVER (GET INVOLVED): https://www.nita.one/chat LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv Second Channel (Livestream Vods): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/ - #interview #prepping #concepts #skills #skillset #preparedness #preparation