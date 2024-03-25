Former CIA Analyst Says Global Elites View America as Occupied Territory

Wayne Allensworth, a CIA analyst for more than 30 years, has noted that “A subversive, anti-American ruling elite has replaced America’s old governing system and that this successor system treats America as an occupied zone of a global empire.” If we consider the U.S. government’s suicidal fiscal and border policies from this point of view, then they all make sense.

Also discussed in today’s episode:

@ 11:01 | Another spending bill has sailed through the House of Representatives and onto Biden’s desk, but this one made it with majority Democrat support, despite the Republican majority in the House.

@ 22:25 | Over the weekend, the Biden Regime announced the launch of the National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center, another attempt to infringe on our Second Amendment rights.

@ 33:35 | Longtime TNA senior editor William F. Jasper discusses how severing ties with the UN may help with our border crisis.

RELATED

Read “Invasion USA — Globalist Summit Wants to Spur More Mass Migration.” https://thenewamerican.com/world-news/invasion-usa-globalist-summit-wants-to-spur-more-mass-migration/

Read “Biden’s DOJ Opens Door to National Red Flag Law.” https://thenewamerican.com/us/bidens-doj-opens-door-to-national-red-flag-law/

Watch “Eerie Parallels Between Marxist Coup in Brazil & Democrat Schemes in US.” https://thenewamerican.com/video/eerie-parallels-between-marxist-coup-in-brazil-democrat-schemes-in-us/