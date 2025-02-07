Trump Develops Gaza into a Genocide Smart City and Super Bowl Black-Swan Day

Q-tards rejoice as Don and Bibi’s love affair continues with Trump rebuilding ‘New Gaza’ in his image. It’s the worst genocide of our lifetime, but who cares, as long as the Superbowl breads and circuses mesmerize the herd.





Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com

Braintap: http://dollarvigilante.com/braintap





Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





Braintap: http://dollarvigilante.com/braintap

Intro vid: Pink Floyd ‘Wish You Were Here’ (remix) by Iyah May: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jq5ldb_J3Pg

Thumb: Pink Floyd ‘Wish You Were Here’ (remix) by Iyah May: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jq5ldb_J3Pg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xknWZIAzBCc

https://x.com/i/status/1527130666839728128



