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Are you the Shepherd or a Royal Sheep?
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12 views • May 11, 2020
How did we get here? Some shorts from other channels that won't be up long.
Video Advice, David Icke https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmKI2Q58sr0&t=508s
The Truth Train https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPRP4NKg9c4
Dollar Vigilante https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ed4D6wkOxUU
Video Advice, David Icke https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmKI2Q58sr0&t=508s
The Truth Train https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPRP4NKg9c4
Dollar Vigilante https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ed4D6wkOxUU
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