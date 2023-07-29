The ONE Sin God Will Never Forgive...

📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/free

We will begin today with a strong emphasis on Exodus 35:1 where it says, "These are the words which YHVH commanded." In continuing with our conversation from the very last livestream we did...you can can find it here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5Xx55W1zOg

...we are going to uncover what it means to be "cut off". What is the unpardonable sin? What is the unforgivable sin? What exactly is blasphemy of the Holy Spirit spoken of by Yeshua? Lets talk about it. We will also be looking at the importance of the *heart*, what a freewill offering is (and how this connects to Daniel's 70 Weeks prophecy), and how the people carried out the instructions to build the Tabernacle items.

📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets 📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/free 🌙 Upcoming Holy Feast Days: https://overcomebabylon.com/5859 🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram 🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6 ☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

