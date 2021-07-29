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Satan Lucifer’s display of superiority over God using pedophile astral molestation & God’s response
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303 views • July 29, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021).
Satan Lucifer’s display of superiority over God using pedophile astral molestation & God’s response
I had now increased the number of ropes tying down the lower large magnet plates over the small magnet plates over my genital while I sleep to protect from their molestation from 3 ropes to 11 ropes. I know that if God allows them to persecute us, then they will be able to pull off a hundred ropes by their angelic powers, and devil’s spiritual powers, and their nephilim & chimera alien space fleet technologies, and their CIA NSA MI6 FBI interdimensional time travel and psychic telekinesis abilities, and their Umbrella corporation’s 4th dimensional cybernetic human worm hybrid “thorn in the flesh” entities, and the ability of the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar politicians and Hollywood celebrities and congress members and black nobility families rulers of earth to have their horcrux spirit enter into our bodies. However, it is only a sign of resistance and disapproval of their astral molestation of millions of our third dimensional human children while they sleep, that I put the magnets over my genital. I know they have the ability to even pass through the magnet plates if they want to from their higher dimensions. Only God can protect us from any molestation. However, I am not going to be like the religious Christian freak hordes, who just sleep at night without doing anything, and let these demon spirits and fallen angel devils continue to molest us without putting up any resistance what-so-ever. And we do not hide in shame and embarrassment like the religious Christians do, but we real Christians speak out 100% of God’s truth, so that all the people in the world and all of God’s Creation knows that Satan Lucifer and his minions are going around astral molesting our human boys and girls. The “gay mafia elite” LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual globalist elite pedophile cannibal Satanist male spirits are going after our little boys, and their female spirits are going after our little girls. Satan Lucifer and his pervert molesting mighty noble fallen angels want to show God their superiority over him by showing him that they can pull down 11 ropes tying down the magnet plates over his human servants’ genitals every day while they are sleeping and cannot resist, and molesting their urethras all day long, and they will continue to suck on the penis and finger vigorously the vagina of God’s human boys and girls made in God’s own image, by using their higher dimensions and technologies and angelic powers. God will respond by throwing Satan Lucifer down to the earth, and turning the ocean and rivers into blood, and burning the earth with fire, and shaking the earth so that the cities of the earth will collapse and the islands will sink and the mountains will crumble, and making the stars fall from heaven upon the earth, and rolling up the heavens like a scroll, and throwing Satan Lucifer into the abyss. All of Satan Lucifer’s LGBTPB fallen angel ascended masters’ astral molestations while sleeping, and pedophile cannibalism, and hybridization, and destruction of God’s Creation, and all those who follow them, will come to an abrupt end. They will be the ones who will be sexually molested now.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Satan Lucifer’s display of superiority over God using pedophile astral molestation & God’s response
I had now increased the number of ropes tying down the lower large magnet plates over the small magnet plates over my genital while I sleep to protect from their molestation from 3 ropes to 11 ropes. I know that if God allows them to persecute us, then they will be able to pull off a hundred ropes by their angelic powers, and devil’s spiritual powers, and their nephilim & chimera alien space fleet technologies, and their CIA NSA MI6 FBI interdimensional time travel and psychic telekinesis abilities, and their Umbrella corporation’s 4th dimensional cybernetic human worm hybrid “thorn in the flesh” entities, and the ability of the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar politicians and Hollywood celebrities and congress members and black nobility families rulers of earth to have their horcrux spirit enter into our bodies. However, it is only a sign of resistance and disapproval of their astral molestation of millions of our third dimensional human children while they sleep, that I put the magnets over my genital. I know they have the ability to even pass through the magnet plates if they want to from their higher dimensions. Only God can protect us from any molestation. However, I am not going to be like the religious Christian freak hordes, who just sleep at night without doing anything, and let these demon spirits and fallen angel devils continue to molest us without putting up any resistance what-so-ever. And we do not hide in shame and embarrassment like the religious Christians do, but we real Christians speak out 100% of God’s truth, so that all the people in the world and all of God’s Creation knows that Satan Lucifer and his minions are going around astral molesting our human boys and girls. The “gay mafia elite” LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual globalist elite pedophile cannibal Satanist male spirits are going after our little boys, and their female spirits are going after our little girls. Satan Lucifer and his pervert molesting mighty noble fallen angels want to show God their superiority over him by showing him that they can pull down 11 ropes tying down the magnet plates over his human servants’ genitals every day while they are sleeping and cannot resist, and molesting their urethras all day long, and they will continue to suck on the penis and finger vigorously the vagina of God’s human boys and girls made in God’s own image, by using their higher dimensions and technologies and angelic powers. God will respond by throwing Satan Lucifer down to the earth, and turning the ocean and rivers into blood, and burning the earth with fire, and shaking the earth so that the cities of the earth will collapse and the islands will sink and the mountains will crumble, and making the stars fall from heaven upon the earth, and rolling up the heavens like a scroll, and throwing Satan Lucifer into the abyss. All of Satan Lucifer’s LGBTPB fallen angel ascended masters’ astral molestations while sleeping, and pedophile cannibalism, and hybridization, and destruction of God’s Creation, and all those who follow them, will come to an abrupt end. They will be the ones who will be sexually molested now.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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