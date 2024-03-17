Christians must keep the Law Part 6

Christians Must Obey the Law Part 6. The great falling away that the Apostle Paul spoke of has happened when Protestantism and Roman Catholicism rejected Yahshua's words that He did not come to destroy the Law. They have distorted Paul's words in order to create a separate but non-existent "gospel for the Gentiles."
