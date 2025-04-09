Occult Scofield Bible - Have their doctrines polluted your beliefs?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Occult Schofield Bible - Have their doctrines polluted your beliefs?
Bible Study: We dive into the Scofield Bible derived from the occult / elite / new agers . The Scofield Bible gave us Dispensationalism (Faith has always saved), Pre-Tribulation Rapture (why is this dangerous), distinction between Israel and the Church (it is Christ or bust), and Zionism. Part 2 will be who really are the chosen people. Remember there is a New Covenant and Jesus Christ fulfilled all. Referenced studies: How to unlock the Book of Revelation: https://sjwellfire.com/video/how-to-understand-and-read-the-book-of-revelation-bible-study/ Rethink the Abomination of Desolation / third temple: https://sjwellfire.com/?s=third+temple Who is the Women of Rev: https://sjwellfire.com/video/does-the-false-prophet-destroy-the-whore-in-the-book-of-revelation-are-the-countries-in-the-bible-for-ww3-is-ai-in-the-bible-fdr-257/