Elon Musk: "Groundwork Being Laid For Something Far Worse Than 9/11"

Mailbag Show 3.5.2024
DEMONCRAPS, TRUMP, JANUARY 6TH
https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2024/02/democrats-congress-trump-january-6/677545/
RUSSIA, PUTIN, UKRAINE WAR
https://apnews.com/article/russia-putin-state-nation-ukraine-war-security-b7f3e66caf093f405f8bbc278d9ca581
ZUKERBERG, MILLIONAIRE DOOMSDAY PREPPING, GOLD, ELECTION, CELL PHONE OUTAGES
https://www.the-sun.com/news/10552605/mark-zuckerberg-millionaires-doomsday-prepping-gold-election-cell-outages/
ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS RE: NATIONAL SECURITY VULNERABILITY
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13155765/biden-illegal-migrant-flying-program-national-security-vulnerability.html
ELON MUSK: "GROUNDWORK BEING LAID FOR SOMETHING WORSE THAN 911"
https://modernity.news/2024/03/05/elon-musk-warns-groundwork-is-being-laid-for-something-far-worse-than-9-11/
RELEASED: 5,000 ADDITIONAL HOURS OF JANUARY 6TH VIDEO FOOTAGE
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-speaker-johnson-announces-release-5000-more-hours-jan-6-footage
CDC: "COVID 19 NO MORE SEVERE THAN THE FLU"
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/cdc-downgrades-covid-same-severity-as-flu-says/
HELIUM DISCOVERY IN NORTHERN MINNESOTA
https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/helium-discovery-northern-minnesota-babbit-st-louis-county/
