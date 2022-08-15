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Mistrust of the Medical Mainstream with Illuminati Congo and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
High Hopes
High Hopes
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116 views • August 15, 2022

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


August 10, 2022


[Aug 4th, 2022]

Jahn Hooks opens the doors to questioning the medical and political paradigms, offering Andrew Kaufman M.D. an opportunity to provide a backdrop of reality in this world of false conclusions and corrupt institutions. Andy weaves through statistics, scientific papers and causes of death, providing a solid factual view of what is really going on and how we can seek natural good health in a system that is harming people on a mass scale.


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Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1fi1ub-mistrust-of-the-medical-mainstream-with-illuminati-congo-and-andrew-kaufman.html


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