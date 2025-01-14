Antichrist Spirits of Jesus' household hate the preaching of the gospel

this began with Jesus' household and continues today: nothing is new with the devil wanting to be worshipped as God; he gets man to do things his way...

It is not easy to see deception when caught up in it, because everyone will be familiar with it from the smallest child. Noticed who were mocking Elisha. Noticed who wanted Elijah killed...Noticed who got Jesus killed.

To be worshipped as God the devil must join the church and teach a form of godliness the carnal mind prefers as it will see no persecution/tribulation.





