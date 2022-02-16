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THE SPROUT REPORT | Civil Rights Attorney TRICIA LINDSAY, HIV VIRUS & AIDS, ATHLETES DYING & CAN CRIME MINISTER
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42 views • February 16, 2022
THE SPROUT REPORT | Civil Rights Attorney TRICIA LINDSAY, HIV VIRUS & AIDS, ATHLETES DYING & CA CRIME MINISTER.
FALSE FLAG
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/convenient-mysterious-extremist-group-13-individuals-weapons-arrives-freedom-convoy-protests-right-justin-trudeau-invokes-emergency-act/
HOUSE of NUMBERS
https://www.brighteon.com/2e990c77-50e0-4e97-978e-678e0fbc975e
POSITIVELY FALSE
https://www.amazon.com/Positively-False-Exposing-around-Anniversary/dp/1503030881
WHIPLASH
https://t.me/Whiplash347/85812
3rd LETTER to VACCINATED FRIEND
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/02/no_author/third-letter-to-my-vaccinated-friend/
TRICIA LINDSAY Civil Rights Attorney
https://www.bitchute.com/video/erQeujaNr19n/
ATHLETES DYING
https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/
SPOTIFY & JOE ROGAN
https://twitter.com/i/status/1491696352627408896
www.Sproutstanding.com
FALSE FLAG
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/convenient-mysterious-extremist-group-13-individuals-weapons-arrives-freedom-convoy-protests-right-justin-trudeau-invokes-emergency-act/
HOUSE of NUMBERS
https://www.brighteon.com/2e990c77-50e0-4e97-978e-678e0fbc975e
POSITIVELY FALSE
https://www.amazon.com/Positively-False-Exposing-around-Anniversary/dp/1503030881
WHIPLASH
https://t.me/Whiplash347/85812
3rd LETTER to VACCINATED FRIEND
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/02/no_author/third-letter-to-my-vaccinated-friend/
TRICIA LINDSAY Civil Rights Attorney
https://www.bitchute.com/video/erQeujaNr19n/
ATHLETES DYING
https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/
SPOTIFY & JOE ROGAN
https://twitter.com/i/status/1491696352627408896
www.Sproutstanding.com
Keywords
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