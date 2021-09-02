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Vincent James || Demographic Warfare: Afghans to be resettled in Red States
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100 views • September 02, 2021
Clip from "Idaho Welcomes Refugees | Fully Vaxxed 27 Times More Likely to Suffer from COVID", which aired 31st of August 2021 on Trovo
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✔️Telegram: https://t.me/RealVincentJames
✔️ Gab: http://bit.ly/2S3Fkrz
✔️ Odysee-videos and livestreams: https://odysee.com/@RealRedElephants:d
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