US Senate Roundtable Discussion: Dr. David Gortler Talked About FDA101
Published 20 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/678941

Summary：PharmD. Senior served as senior advisor to Stephen M. Hahn, the 24th commissioner of the FDA on matters of drug safety, talked about not only these vaccines have to be tested in a long term, but also, they have to be safety tested and efficacy tested in a diverse population. The FDA knows this, because it is FDA101.

Keywords
