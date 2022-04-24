The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man Part 8

by Philip St. Raymond

for The American Mercury



THE PROSECUTION in the Leo Frank case never mentioned the word “Jew” until it was brought up by the defense — and lead prosecutor Hugh Dorsey had a long history of friendly relations and close collaboration with Jews throughout his life and career. So the accusation, common today among pro-Frank partisans, that the indictment and prosecution of Leo Max Frank was motivated by “anti-Semitism” simply doesn’t stand up to even the slightest scrutiny.



In this, the eighth audio segment of this ground-breaking work originally published by the Nation of Islam — part of their series called The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews — we also learn that Frank himself denied that anti-Jewish feelings played any part in his arrest and trial.

Audio Player



In this section of the book, we also learn of the amazing, blustering, and mysterious entry into the case of prominent Atlanta lawyer — shyster, really — “Colonel” Thomas B. Felder. Felder tried to present himself as a merely a public-spirited attorney, working for the Phagan family to “get to the bottom” of the mystery of Mary Phagan’s death. But when he was caught trying to bribe police officials to illegally obtain original documents related to the case — and when the Phagan family denied any connection with him — he beat a hasty retreat while loudly proclaiming his belief in Leo Frank’s guilt and claiming that “Jew money” was causing the authorities to “shield Frank.” Despite his strident attacks on Frank after he was discredited, the evidence is very strong that Felder was actually in Frank’s employ.



This new audio book, based on the Nation of Islam’s The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man, the best investigative effort made on the Leo Frank case in the last 100 years, will take you on a trip into the past — to the greatest American murder mystery of all time; a mystery that will reveal to you the hidden forces that shape our world even today.



To read all the chapters we’ve published so far, simply click on this link.



We at The American Mercury are now proud to present part 8 of our audio version of this very important book, read by Vanessa Neubauer.



Simply press “play” on the player embedded above — or at the end of this article — to hear part 8 of the book.



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Click here to obtain a print or e-book copy of this important work, The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, Vol. 3; The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man.



For further information on the Nation of Islam Historical Research Group, readers are encouraged to visit their Web site, noirg.org.