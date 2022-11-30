Ukraine Update Nov 30, 2022

⚡️SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to attack Russian troops with the AFU company's tactical group near Ivanovka (Kharkov region). The involved unit were driven back to their initial positions as a result of a fire attack.

💥Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles and 2 pickups have been eliminated.

◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, an attempt by the AFU company tactical group to attack towards Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic) has been prevented.

💥More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles and 4 vehicles have been eliminated by artillery fire and assault and army aviation strikes in the initial position.

◽️In Donetsk direction, Russian troops continue their offensive.

💥Over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 5 armored combat vehicles and 5 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized 10 enemy control points near Petropavlovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Dobrovolye, Terny, Torskoye, Verkhnekamenskoye, Andreevka, Vodyanoye, Novosyolka (Donetsk region), Nikolskoye (Kherson region), and 62 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 148 areas.

💥One Ukrainian Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system has been destroyed near Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥One U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥One Ukrainian Pelikan radar targeting anti-aircraft missile system has been destroyed near Malomikhaylovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥The AFU artillery weapons depot has been destroyed near Belogorye (Zaporozhye region).

💥Russian air defense forces have shot down 9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Chervonaya Dibrova, Krasnorechenskoye, Golikovo, Ploshchanka, Zhytlovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Rybinskoye and Maximovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥In addition, two Uragan multiple-launch rockets have been intercepted near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry




